981 Katherwood Drive SW

981 Katherwood Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

981 Katherwood Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAIL 7/1/19 Bungalow in historic Sylvan Hills, a Beltline neighborhood. Modern master suite upstairs has skylights and sitting area, and a full bath. Downstairs features 2 large bedrooms with a bath in between. Updated kitchen with adjacent laundry closet, includes full sized high efficiency washer and dryer. Hardwood floors and many original features including fireplace, formal dining, screen porch. Large deck in private backyard. Easy access to all of Atlanta: airport, downtown or ,midtown by surface streets, walk to MARTA train. Great house and location!NO VOUCHERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 Katherwood Drive SW have any available units?
981 Katherwood Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 981 Katherwood Drive SW have?
Some of 981 Katherwood Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 981 Katherwood Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
981 Katherwood Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 Katherwood Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 981 Katherwood Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 981 Katherwood Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 981 Katherwood Drive SW offers parking.
Does 981 Katherwood Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 981 Katherwood Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 Katherwood Drive SW have a pool?
No, 981 Katherwood Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 981 Katherwood Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 981 Katherwood Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 981 Katherwood Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 981 Katherwood Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

