981 Katherwood Drive SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

AVAIL 7/1/19 Bungalow in historic Sylvan Hills, a Beltline neighborhood. Modern master suite upstairs has skylights and sitting area, and a full bath. Downstairs features 2 large bedrooms with a bath in between. Updated kitchen with adjacent laundry closet, includes full sized high efficiency washer and dryer. Hardwood floors and many original features including fireplace, formal dining, screen porch. Large deck in private backyard. Easy access to all of Atlanta: airport, downtown or ,midtown by surface streets, walk to MARTA train. Great house and location!NO VOUCHERS.