Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Home in the Hot Cascade area of Atlanta. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a bonus bedroom downstairs. This home features Hardwood Floors, Quartz Counter Tops, SS Appliances, a Fenced Backyard, the list goes on! The Beltline is in walking distance, and even better the backyard is connected to the West Atlanta Watershed Alliance Outdoor Activity Center! This home is waiting for you. Pets are welcome! To schedule a showing please call/text agent. **NO HOUSING VOUCHERS**