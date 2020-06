Amenities

955 Juniper Street Unit 3112 Available 07/10/20 Rare 2 bed 2 bath condo located in The Tuscany - Available July 10th. Don't miss out this rare 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the Tuscany. The unit has new windows and hardwoods throughout. Spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets. The gated community features a swimming pool and fitness center. 2 Covered assigned parking spaces. Walking distance to Piedmont Park, tons of Mid-town shopping and Mid-town Marta station. Trash and landscaping are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for a $20/month Utility Reduction Program that includes the delivery of air filters. No pets.



$55 non-refundable application fee located on our website at www.backyardrealty.com. All occupants 18 yrs and older are required to fill out an application. Lease term is 12 months. Call Forrest with any questions office 770 517-1761 ext 206



No Pets Allowed



