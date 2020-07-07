All apartments in Atlanta
942 Emerson Avenue
942 Emerson Avenue

942 Emerson Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

942 Emerson Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming home in Historic Ormewood Park! - Gorgeous home in Historic Ormewood Park, close to I20 and EAV. This home has a ton of charm starting outside with its screened porch w fan, and fenced yard with nice deck. (New stairs will be added to the deck in the coming weeks. Please be cautious when viewing the deck.) Inside, you'll love the high ceilings, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel oven and fridge, and HUGE 2nd floor master suite with separate den and full bath. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available now! Copy and paste this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/4cea824038

(RLNE3348075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 Emerson Avenue have any available units?
942 Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 942 Emerson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
942 Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 Emerson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 942 Emerson Avenue offer parking?
No, 942 Emerson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 942 Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 942 Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 942 Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 942 Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 Emerson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

