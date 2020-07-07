942 Emerson Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home in Historic Ormewood Park! - Gorgeous home in Historic Ormewood Park, close to I20 and EAV. This home has a ton of charm starting outside with its screened porch w fan, and fenced yard with nice deck. (New stairs will be added to the deck in the coming weeks. Please be cautious when viewing the deck.) Inside, you'll love the high ceilings, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel oven and fridge, and HUGE 2nd floor master suite with separate den and full bath. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available now! Copy and paste this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/4cea824038



(RLNE3348075)