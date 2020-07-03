All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 940 Oak Street SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
940 Oak Street SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

940 Oak Street SW

940 Oak Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
West End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

940 Oak Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Less than 2 miles from Mercedes Benz Football Stadium. Immaculate renovated 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms in the Historical West End Homes, known as the Just Schooling: Royal Zen Oasis. Includes new renovated eat-in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal living room, & formal dining room. New CAC and gas heat. New hardwood floors, recessed lighting, laundry room with washer and dryer, 1 car garage, private gated access, upper & lower deck privacy, zen garden, new concrete patio, full bar, personal chef, daily cleaning services and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Oak Street SW have any available units?
940 Oak Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 Oak Street SW have?
Some of 940 Oak Street SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Oak Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
940 Oak Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Oak Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 940 Oak Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 940 Oak Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 940 Oak Street SW offers parking.
Does 940 Oak Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 Oak Street SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Oak Street SW have a pool?
No, 940 Oak Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 940 Oak Street SW have accessible units?
No, 940 Oak Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Oak Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Oak Street SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus