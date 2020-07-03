940 Oak Street SW

Amenities

Less than 2 miles from Mercedes Benz Football Stadium. Immaculate renovated 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms in the Historical West End Homes, known as the Just Schooling: Royal Zen Oasis. Includes new renovated eat-in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal living room, & formal dining room. New CAC and gas heat. New hardwood floors, recessed lighting, laundry room with washer and dryer, 1 car garage, private gated access, upper & lower deck privacy, zen garden, new concrete patio, full bar, personal chef, daily cleaning services and much more.