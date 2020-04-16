All apartments in Atlanta
919 Natham Drive SE
919 Natham Drive SE

919 Natham Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

919 Natham Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Rebel Valley Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this one! - Nice house totally remodeled ready to move in. All fresh paint inside. New kitchen, new main bath, new half bath, hardwood floors, new siding , new roof and insulation to the whole house , new windows, new SS appliances, new plumbing and electric system, New AC, new electric water heater. Everything inside the house is new ( doors, walls, knobs ). Add your personal touch and this will become the beautiful home for years to come. Minutes to Atlanta and fast access to 285, Marta Bus Station in the corner of the Street. House features 3 beds ans 1.5 baths. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Natham Drive SE have any available units?
919 Natham Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Natham Drive SE have?
Some of 919 Natham Drive SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Natham Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
919 Natham Drive SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Natham Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Natham Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 919 Natham Drive SE offer parking?
No, 919 Natham Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 919 Natham Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Natham Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Natham Drive SE have a pool?
No, 919 Natham Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 919 Natham Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 919 Natham Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Natham Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Natham Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
