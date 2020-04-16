919 Natham Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this one! - Nice house totally remodeled ready to move in. All fresh paint inside. New kitchen, new main bath, new half bath, hardwood floors, new siding , new roof and insulation to the whole house , new windows, new SS appliances, new plumbing and electric system, New AC, new electric water heater. Everything inside the house is new ( doors, walls, knobs ). Add your personal touch and this will become the beautiful home for years to come. Minutes to Atlanta and fast access to 285, Marta Bus Station in the corner of the Street. House features 3 beds ans 1.5 baths. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5743030)