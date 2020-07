Amenities

Fully furnished home in highly sought after Inman Park location available for one year lease. Walk to Inman Park restaurants and shopping, Marta, Beltline and more. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with eat-in kitchen, playroom and 2 car garage. Front and backyard are completely fenced. Hardwood floors throughout. Water up to $200/month included. Playroom can also be furnished as home office if tenant prefers. Bedroom with children's beds is now furnished with queen bed and dresser.