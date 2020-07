Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

One half of a newly constructed duplex in sought after Virginia Highlands. Spacious and bright living and dining area with dark, antique hardwoods. Kitchen has all new appliances and a chefs counter, entertain while you cook! Private back patio overlooks greenery of Greenwood Avenue. Master bathroom has new shower as of January 2018. Walkable to Ponce City Market, the Beltline, Piedmont Park, the Highland shopping districts. Available March 8.