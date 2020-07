Amenities

Beautiful, spacious, and newly updated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in a very quiet neighborhood 10 minutes from downtown ATL. Located very close to public transportation. This home has all new appliances- refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Rental background, credit history, and proof of income will be required. Come and see this property while it lasts! Property is not approved for AHA Vouchers/Section 8.