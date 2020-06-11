All apartments in Atlanta
902 Defoors Landing NW

902 Defoors Landing NW · No Longer Available
Location

902 Defoors Landing NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Underwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/826f419036 ---- North Atlanta immaculate townhome in a gated community, convenient to GA Tech and Atlanta Station. Walking distance to entertainment/stores. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 recently renovated bathrooms. Stainless Steel appliances with washer/dryer included. Fenced in backyard with easy access to the pool. Home is ready for an immediate move in. Don\'t miss out! MUST SEE!! To schedule a showing today, please text: Stephanie 770-431-4633!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Defoors Landing NW have any available units?
902 Defoors Landing NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Defoors Landing NW have?
Some of 902 Defoors Landing NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Defoors Landing NW currently offering any rent specials?
902 Defoors Landing NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Defoors Landing NW pet-friendly?
No, 902 Defoors Landing NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 902 Defoors Landing NW offer parking?
No, 902 Defoors Landing NW does not offer parking.
Does 902 Defoors Landing NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Defoors Landing NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Defoors Landing NW have a pool?
Yes, 902 Defoors Landing NW has a pool.
Does 902 Defoors Landing NW have accessible units?
No, 902 Defoors Landing NW does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Defoors Landing NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Defoors Landing NW does not have units with dishwashers.

