902 Defoors Landing NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/826f419036 ---- North Atlanta immaculate townhome in a gated community, convenient to GA Tech and Atlanta Station. Walking distance to entertainment/stores. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 recently renovated bathrooms. Stainless Steel appliances with washer/dryer included. Fenced in backyard with easy access to the pool. Home is ready for an immediate move in. Don\'t miss out! MUST SEE!! To schedule a showing today, please text: Stephanie 770-431-4633!