Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2

897 N Highland Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

897 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 Available 03/08/19 Great Condo in the Heart of Virginia Highlands - Beautiful one bedroom in a quite building close to everything. Hardwood floors throughout. Great light. Front and back balcony. Remodeled kitchen with stone and stainless steel. Newer tile bath. Tankless water heater for unlimited hot water. Exposed beams in the living area. Full of charm. Contact Arthur at arthur@goldinservice.com to schedule an appointment to see.

(RLNE4716315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 have any available units?
897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 have?
Some of 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 currently offering any rent specials?
897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 is pet friendly.
Does 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 offer parking?
No, 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 does not offer parking.
Does 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 have a pool?
No, 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 does not have a pool.
Does 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 have accessible units?
No, 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 897 N Highland Ave NE Unit B-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
