892 Ponce De Leon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking bbq/grill new construction

NEW Construction 1/1 Apartments Situated between Virginia Highland & Ponce City Market makes this an ideal location! PERFECT For People w/ Active Lifestyles and wanting Beltline Living. Light Filled Open Floor Plans w/ Concrete Floors throughout the entire unit. New Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Quartz Counter-Tops, SS Appliances & Washer & Dryer INCLUDED. Each Unit Comes w/ Own Balcony. Complex has Private Roof Top Patio w/ View of CIty, Astroturf, Lounge Chairs & TV. Perfect for meeting neighbors and hanging w/ friends. Off Street parking, Each Unit is Energy Efficient. Pet Friendly. We have Small and Large units on 3 different Floors. Come Pick Yours today!