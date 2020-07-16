All apartments in Atlanta
892 Ponce De Leon Ave.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

892 Ponce De Leon Ave

892 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast · (678) 878-7590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

892 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
NEW Construction 1/1 Apartments Situated between Virginia Highland & Ponce City Market makes this an ideal location! PERFECT For People w/ Active Lifestyles and wanting Beltline Living. Light Filled Open Floor Plans w/ Concrete Floors throughout the entire unit. New Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Quartz Counter-Tops, SS Appliances & Washer & Dryer INCLUDED. Each Unit Comes w/ Own Balcony. Complex has Private Roof Top Patio w/ View of CIty, Astroturf, Lounge Chairs & TV. Perfect for meeting neighbors and hanging w/ friends. Off Street parking, Each Unit is Energy Efficient. Pet Friendly. We have Small and Large units on 3 different Floors. Come Pick Yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 892 Ponce De Leon Ave have any available units?
892 Ponce De Leon Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 892 Ponce De Leon Ave have?
Some of 892 Ponce De Leon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 892 Ponce De Leon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
892 Ponce De Leon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 892 Ponce De Leon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 892 Ponce De Leon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 892 Ponce De Leon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 892 Ponce De Leon Ave offers parking.
Does 892 Ponce De Leon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 892 Ponce De Leon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 892 Ponce De Leon Ave have a pool?
No, 892 Ponce De Leon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 892 Ponce De Leon Ave have accessible units?
No, 892 Ponce De Leon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 892 Ponce De Leon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 892 Ponce De Leon Ave has units with dishwashers.
