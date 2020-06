Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This spacious inner city home in Summerville won't last long! It even has a one car garage, rocking chair front porch and rear deck for your barbecue grill! The beautiful hardwood floors on the main level won't disappoint you and you won't need to pay for extra storage. This home has enough space for all your treasures.