Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome for rent in the highly sought after West Highlands community in West Midtown. Hardwoods throughout main floor. Open concept kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Great location with close proximity to Midtown, Downtown and Buckhead as well as the seven mile Proctor Creek Greenway.