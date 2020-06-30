All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 876 McDaniel St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
876 McDaniel St SW
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

876 McDaniel St SW

876 Mcdaniel Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

876 Mcdaniel Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Large bedroom for rent in Downtown Atlanta - Property Id: 203109

Large fully furnished bedroom for rent in 3bd/2bath house
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203109
Property Id 203109

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5458748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 876 McDaniel St SW have any available units?
876 McDaniel St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 876 McDaniel St SW have?
Some of 876 McDaniel St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 876 McDaniel St SW currently offering any rent specials?
876 McDaniel St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 876 McDaniel St SW pet-friendly?
No, 876 McDaniel St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 876 McDaniel St SW offer parking?
No, 876 McDaniel St SW does not offer parking.
Does 876 McDaniel St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 876 McDaniel St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 876 McDaniel St SW have a pool?
No, 876 McDaniel St SW does not have a pool.
Does 876 McDaniel St SW have accessible units?
No, 876 McDaniel St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 876 McDaniel St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 876 McDaniel St SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus