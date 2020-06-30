Rent Calculator
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM
876 McDaniel St SW
876 Mcdaniel Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Atlanta
Location
876 Mcdaniel Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Large bedroom for rent in Downtown Atlanta - Property Id: 203109
Large fully furnished bedroom for rent in 3bd/2bath house
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203109
Property Id 203109
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5458748)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 876 McDaniel St SW have any available units?
876 McDaniel St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 876 McDaniel St SW have?
Some of 876 McDaniel St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 876 McDaniel St SW currently offering any rent specials?
876 McDaniel St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 876 McDaniel St SW pet-friendly?
No, 876 McDaniel St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 876 McDaniel St SW offer parking?
No, 876 McDaniel St SW does not offer parking.
Does 876 McDaniel St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 876 McDaniel St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 876 McDaniel St SW have a pool?
No, 876 McDaniel St SW does not have a pool.
Does 876 McDaniel St SW have accessible units?
No, 876 McDaniel St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 876 McDaniel St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 876 McDaniel St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
