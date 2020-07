Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet

Virginia Highland Awesome five BR Home - Property Id: 239947



Amazing space three blocks from everything one could possible need, groceries, pharmacies, Beltline, Ponce-City Market. Vaulted ceilings, huge Kitchen. Totally different than any other home in the neighborhood.

No Pets Allowed



