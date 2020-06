Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Downtown living at its finest! The Historic Kessler Lofts provide true loft living in the heart of downtown Atlanta. Original heart of pine floors throughout the unit highlight the wide open floor plan on this spacious one bedroom, one bath loft. Soaring ceilings greet you on entry drawing your attention to the abundance of light coming through the double height windows. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances as well as tons of storage options in addition to a pantry.