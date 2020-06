Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 866 Moreland Ave SE #2 - Property Id: 270206



Huge Tudor home in heart of East Atlanta. Walk to Ormewood Park and beltline. 1000 square feet of beautifully finished rear entry in-law suite. Separate bedroom through french doors, good sized bathroom & closet space. The kitchen, livingroom and dining area flow nicely. Smart thermostat and doorbell. Private parking out your front door. Washer & Dryer in unit. Even space for some storage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270206

Property Id 270206



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841608)