853 Myrtle St Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

THIS APARTMENT IS PERFECT FOR A COUPLE OR SINGLE PERSON! IT IS SAFE AND SECURE!

FRONT ROOM HAS FOUR WINDOWS ONE IS CUT LEADED GLASS THAT PUTS A RAINBOW ON THE FLOOR DURING AFTERNOON SUNSHINE AND ONE OF THE OTHER WINDOWS IS 6X6 FEET!

WE ARE SO CLOSE TO PIEDMONT PARK, ALL THE VENUES, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS AND STORES!

THE ENTIRE APARTMENT HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY PAINTED, CEILINGS, TRIM, AND WALLS.

1ST ROOM 15X 14 HUGE FRENCH DOORS LEAD TO 2ND ROOM

2ND ROOM 13X 13

3RD ROOM 11X9 COULD BE USED AS HOME OFFICE OR 3rd BEDROOM, OR DINING AREA

LIVING ROOM 17X18

KITCHEN 8X10

OVER 1000 SQ FT

HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT

LOFTY TOWERING HIGH CEILINGS

MANY WINDOWS LIGHT &BRIGHT

CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT

HUGE CLOSETS ONE IS 14' X 3'

ENORMOUS FRONT PORCH 13W X 37

BACK PORCH 4 X 22

AIR-CONDITIONING/ CENTRAL HEAT

WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED

DISHWASHER/GARBAGE DISPOSAL

OFF STREET PARKING

SECURITY LIGHTING

MANY EXTRAS A MUST TO SEE

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR PIEDMONT PARK

EASY SHOW CALL Howard 404-931-5398