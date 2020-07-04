850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502

Amenities

City Living At It's Finest - City living at its finest! New Appliances, New Granite, Hardwood Floors, and 10 Ceilings. You will love the decorator's touches throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee overlooking Juniper Street as the city comes alive; walk to all the nearby restaurants, entertainment, Beltline & Piedmont Park. 3rd floor unit with secure resident garage including 2 deeded parking spaces. Wonderful amenities include rooftop Pool and Workout room (renovation to be completed Spring 2020), rooftop resident use Club House, Lockable Bike Storage Cage. Unbeatable Dakota Midtown location makes this a perfect fit for your intown dream home. $50 application fee per applicant. Reservation fee required to hold property. Call 404-492-7057 for more info or to schedule a viewing. Professionally managed by Eric Davis Group. Offered by a licensed real estate agent



No Pets Allowed



