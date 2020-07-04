All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:48 PM

850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502

850 Piedmont Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

850 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
City Living At It's Finest - City living at its finest! New Appliances, New Granite, Hardwood Floors, and 10 Ceilings. You will love the decorator's touches throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee overlooking Juniper Street as the city comes alive; walk to all the nearby restaurants, entertainment, Beltline & Piedmont Park. 3rd floor unit with secure resident garage including 2 deeded parking spaces. Wonderful amenities include rooftop Pool and Workout room (renovation to be completed Spring 2020), rooftop resident use Club House, Lockable Bike Storage Cage. Unbeatable Dakota Midtown location makes this a perfect fit for your intown dream home. $50 application fee per applicant. Reservation fee required to hold property. Call 404-492-7057 for more info or to schedule a viewing. Professionally managed by Eric Davis Group. Offered by a licensed real estate agent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5486562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 have any available units?
850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 have?
Some of 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 currently offering any rent specials?
850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 pet-friendly?
No, 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 offer parking?
Yes, 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 offers parking.
Does 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 have a pool?
Yes, 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 has a pool.
Does 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 have accessible units?
No, 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Piedmont Avenue NE 2502 does not have units with dishwashers.

