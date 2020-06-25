811 Braemar Avenue South West

Amenities

Stunning renovation w/High-end finishes. Modern features w/ hardwood and LVT flooring throughout, entertainers kitchen, custom baths. Many special touches including barn doors, and stylish modern lighting/fans. Unfinished lower level with garage and extra storage. Split bedroom plan with master bedroom/bath on the right side of home and 3 other bedrooms and 2 baths on the left. New insulation in attic and crawl space. Fabulous private yard with wooded rear views from the deck.