Atlanta, GA
811 Braemar Avenue South West
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:47 PM

811 Braemar Avenue South West

811 Braemar Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

811 Braemar Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Green Forest Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning renovation w/High-end finishes. Modern features w/ hardwood and LVT flooring throughout, entertainers kitchen, custom baths. Many special touches including barn doors, and stylish modern lighting/fans. Unfinished lower level with garage and extra storage. Split bedroom plan with master bedroom/bath on the right side of home and 3 other bedrooms and 2 baths on the left. New insulation in attic and crawl space. Fabulous private yard with wooded rear views from the deck. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Braemar Avenue South West have any available units?
811 Braemar Avenue South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Braemar Avenue South West have?
Some of 811 Braemar Avenue South West's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Braemar Avenue South West currently offering any rent specials?
811 Braemar Avenue South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Braemar Avenue South West pet-friendly?
No, 811 Braemar Avenue South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 811 Braemar Avenue South West offer parking?
Yes, 811 Braemar Avenue South West offers parking.
Does 811 Braemar Avenue South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Braemar Avenue South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Braemar Avenue South West have a pool?
No, 811 Braemar Avenue South West does not have a pool.
Does 811 Braemar Avenue South West have accessible units?
No, 811 Braemar Avenue South West does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Braemar Avenue South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Braemar Avenue South West does not have units with dishwashers.

