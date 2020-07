Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Elite student loft unit. Close to all colleges in the heart of Atlanta. Clean, friendly, roommate. Granite kitchen appliances. Unfortunately, I was solely depended on financial aid to pay for the apartment but they aren’t offering enough to pay for this upcoming semester so I am being forced to move. Looking for someone to take over the last 7 months of the lease until July 2020.