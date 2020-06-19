All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like
800 Peachtree St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
800 Peachtree St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:15 AM

800 Peachtree St

800 Peachtree Street Northeast · (404) 725-4506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

800 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Extra Large 1 bedroom loft style condo overlooking Peachtree st on Midtown mile between 6th and 7th st with 2 assigned covered parking spaces. The unit is renovated with new kitchen cabinets solid surface counter tops and stainless steel appliances with in condo washer and dryer. Amenities include gym, swimming pool, business center, theatre and more. Convenient to Ga tech, Piedmont park and restaurants and shops are in the building and walking distance. Cornerstone Village is centrally located with access to interstate and marta. All new appliances, new kitchen and bathroom. move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 800 Peachtree St have any available units?
800 Peachtree St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Peachtree St have?
Some of 800 Peachtree St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Peachtree St currently offering any rent specials?
800 Peachtree St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Peachtree St pet-friendly?
No, 800 Peachtree St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 800 Peachtree St offer parking?
Yes, 800 Peachtree St does offer parking.
Does 800 Peachtree St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Peachtree St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Peachtree St have a pool?
Yes, 800 Peachtree St has a pool.
Does 800 Peachtree St have accessible units?
No, 800 Peachtree St does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Peachtree St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Peachtree St has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth BuckheadLindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant ParkVirginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityMorehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State CollegeGeorgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus