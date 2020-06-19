800 Peachtree St.

Amenities

Extra Large 1 bedroom loft style condo overlooking Peachtree st on Midtown mile between 6th and 7th st with 2 assigned covered parking spaces. The unit is renovated with new kitchen cabinets solid surface counter tops and stainless steel appliances with in condo washer and dryer. Amenities include gym, swimming pool, business center, theatre and more. Convenient to Ga tech, Piedmont park and restaurants and shops are in the building and walking distance. Cornerstone Village is centrally located with access to interstate and marta. All new appliances, new kitchen and bathroom. move in ready.