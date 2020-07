Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Look no further for storybook charm, tastefully updated for comfortable living on a quiet street! Freshly painted, clean and fresh. Coveted Morningside Elementary. The best location in Morningside! Walkability is a TEN here. Near the Beltline! Walk to Alon's, walk or ride your bike through quiet and charming streets to Virginia-Highlands and Piedmont Park. Socialize with physical distancing or simply swing on your SCREENED PORCH that will surely become your favorite room in the house.