Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:17 PM

774 Woodson Street SE

774 Woodson Street Southeast · (770) 317-7481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

774 Woodson Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful newer home in Historic Grant Park neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout main level and in master bedroom, new carpet in 2 secondary bedrooms. Spacious master bathroom with double vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, opens to an outdoor deck. Off street parking pad for 2+ cars, street parking also available. Very close to Grant Park, Atlanta Zoo, Grocery store, restaurants, cafes etc. Convenient to I20. Great home all around!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 Woodson Street SE have any available units?
774 Woodson Street SE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 774 Woodson Street SE have?
Some of 774 Woodson Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 Woodson Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
774 Woodson Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Woodson Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 774 Woodson Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 774 Woodson Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 774 Woodson Street SE does offer parking.
Does 774 Woodson Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 Woodson Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Woodson Street SE have a pool?
No, 774 Woodson Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 774 Woodson Street SE have accessible units?
No, 774 Woodson Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Woodson Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 774 Woodson Street SE has units with dishwashers.
