774 Woodson Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful newer home in Historic Grant Park neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout main level and in master bedroom, new carpet in 2 secondary bedrooms. Spacious master bathroom with double vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, opens to an outdoor deck. Off street parking pad for 2+ cars, street parking also available. Very close to Grant Park, Atlanta Zoo, Grocery store, restaurants, cafes etc. Convenient to I20. Great home all around!