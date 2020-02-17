All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 774 Plainville Circle Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
774 Plainville Circle Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

774 Plainville Circle Southwest

774 Plainville Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

774 Plainville Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Cute Three Bedroom, 1 Bath Brick Ranch Home In The Quiet Neighborhood Of Wildwood Lake Estates. Home Features Hardwood Floors and Neutral Colors, Eat-in Kitchen, Tile Bath, Laundry Room, Ceiling Fans And Window Blinds. Private Wooded Backyard With Exterior Storage Shed. With This Home Being Located Minutes From Hartsfield Atlanta Airport, The Interstate And Shopping And Restaurants, This Home Will Not Last Long!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County: Fulton;
Subdivision: Wildwood Lake Estates;
Sq. Footage:1040;
Year Built: 1991;
Beds 3 Baths:1;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Fulton - Other;
Middle School: Young;
High School: Mays;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1991

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 935
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 Plainville Circle Southwest have any available units?
774 Plainville Circle Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 774 Plainville Circle Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
774 Plainville Circle Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Plainville Circle Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 774 Plainville Circle Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 774 Plainville Circle Southwest offer parking?
No, 774 Plainville Circle Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 774 Plainville Circle Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 Plainville Circle Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Plainville Circle Southwest have a pool?
No, 774 Plainville Circle Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 774 Plainville Circle Southwest have accessible units?
No, 774 Plainville Circle Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Plainville Circle Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 774 Plainville Circle Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 774 Plainville Circle Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 774 Plainville Circle Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus