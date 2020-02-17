774 Plainville Circle Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.



Cute Three Bedroom, 1 Bath Brick Ranch Home In The Quiet Neighborhood Of Wildwood Lake Estates. Home Features Hardwood Floors and Neutral Colors, Eat-in Kitchen, Tile Bath, Laundry Room, Ceiling Fans And Window Blinds. Private Wooded Backyard With Exterior Storage Shed. With This Home Being Located Minutes From Hartsfield Atlanta Airport, The Interstate And Shopping And Restaurants, This Home Will Not Last Long!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Fulton;

Subdivision: Wildwood Lake Estates;

Sq. Footage:1040;

Year Built: 1991;

Beds 3 Baths:1;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Fulton - Other;

Middle School: Young;

High School: Mays;



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 935

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.