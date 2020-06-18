All apartments in Atlanta
765 Aerial Way
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:37 AM

765 Aerial Way

765 Aerial Way · No Longer Available
Location

765 Aerial Way, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Nestled in a quiet in-town pocket this new home is just steps away from the Beltline Spur & amenities area which features a community pavilion, fire pit & green space. Close to the popular Beacon Atlanta, Eventide Brewery & Grant Park. This contemporary open floor plan with separate dining space & oversized living room features designer finishes, luxury plank flooring throughout, 9' ceilings throughout, surround sound prewire in family room, private balcony overlooking the community pavilion & 2-car tandem garage. This sunny end unit town home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath, featuring a master en suite with walk in tiled shower and glass enclosure. The 2 secondary bedrooms also feature en suite bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with high end professional stainless steel appliances, gorgeous stone countertops and an abundance of cabinets for storage. New washer and dryer provided. Pets are allowed with $400 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Aerial Way have any available units?
765 Aerial Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 Aerial Way have?
Some of 765 Aerial Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 Aerial Way currently offering any rent specials?
765 Aerial Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Aerial Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 Aerial Way is pet friendly.
Does 765 Aerial Way offer parking?
Yes, 765 Aerial Way offers parking.
Does 765 Aerial Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 765 Aerial Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Aerial Way have a pool?
No, 765 Aerial Way does not have a pool.
Does 765 Aerial Way have accessible units?
No, 765 Aerial Way does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Aerial Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 765 Aerial Way has units with dishwashers.
