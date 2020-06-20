759 Martin Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Summerhill at it’s finest!If you want to be a part of the Atlanta Intown social scene,this is the place for you!New Construction steps away from Grant Park.Daylight pours through skylights into the optimized open floor plan w hardwood floors throughout.Spacious master suite opens to balcony w skyline views Net zero energy ready.Walk or BIRD to everything!Blocks to Farmers Market,Zoo,Beacon,Eventide Brewing,Beltline,$53M GSU Stadium/Ga Ave redevelopment,see pics.This is the fastest growing Intown area.