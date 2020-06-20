All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:01 PM

759 Martin Street SE

759 Martin Street Southeast · (404) 229-7351
Location

759 Martin Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Summerhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Summerhill at it’s finest!If you want to be a part of the Atlanta Intown social scene,this is the place for you!New Construction steps away from Grant Park.Daylight pours through skylights into the optimized open floor plan w hardwood floors throughout.Spacious master suite opens to balcony w skyline views Net zero energy ready.Walk or BIRD to everything!Blocks to Farmers Market,Zoo,Beacon,Eventide Brewing,Beltline,$53M GSU Stadium/Ga Ave redevelopment,see pics.This is the fastest growing Intown area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 Martin Street SE have any available units?
759 Martin Street SE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 759 Martin Street SE have?
Some of 759 Martin Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 759 Martin Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
759 Martin Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 Martin Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 759 Martin Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 759 Martin Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 759 Martin Street SE does offer parking.
Does 759 Martin Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 Martin Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 Martin Street SE have a pool?
No, 759 Martin Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 759 Martin Street SE have accessible units?
No, 759 Martin Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 759 Martin Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 759 Martin Street SE has units with dishwashers.
