755 Hamilton Cir SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nestled in a quiet in-town pocket this new home is just steps away from the Beltline Spur & amenities area which features a community pavilion, fire pit & green space. Close to the popular Beacon Atlanta, Eventide Brewery & Grant Park. This contemporary open floor plan with separate dining space & oversized living room features designer finishes, luxury plank flooring throughout, 9' ceilings throughout, surround sound prewire in family room, private balcony & 2-car garage. This 20' wide sunny end unit town home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath, featuring an oversized master en suite with walk in tiled shower with glass enclosure. The 2 secondary bedrooms also feature en suite bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with high end professional stainless steel appliances, gorgeous stone countertops and an abundance of cabinets for storage. New washer and dryer provided. Pets are allowed with $400 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. Available now.