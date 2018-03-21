All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 752 Aerial Way 752.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
752 Aerial Way 752
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

752 Aerial Way 752

752 Aerial Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

752 Aerial Way, Atlanta, GA 30316
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
New Townhome Great SWIFT development - Property Id: 228920

The Swift community located just off United Ave is nested between Grant Park and Ormwood. This home is just one year old and is contemporary design. Marble extensive countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank wood flooring, all subway tiled contemporary baths make this your move in ready perfect space. First floor office/ bedroom with full bath and tandem two car garage, second floor open design 1/2 bath, dining area, kitchen and living room with exterior porch, third floor is master en-suite with amazing closet spaces and guest bedroom with two closets and lovely bath. Laundry room is in between the two off hall. This community has beautiful landscape a pavilion for gatherings of neighbors and pet friendly park! Come see it! Call 706-799-4126 serious credit worthy tenants only ... no realtors please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228920
Property Id 228920

(RLNE5585942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Aerial Way 752 have any available units?
752 Aerial Way 752 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 Aerial Way 752 have?
Some of 752 Aerial Way 752's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Aerial Way 752 currently offering any rent specials?
752 Aerial Way 752 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Aerial Way 752 pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 Aerial Way 752 is pet friendly.
Does 752 Aerial Way 752 offer parking?
Yes, 752 Aerial Way 752 offers parking.
Does 752 Aerial Way 752 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 752 Aerial Way 752 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Aerial Way 752 have a pool?
No, 752 Aerial Way 752 does not have a pool.
Does 752 Aerial Way 752 have accessible units?
No, 752 Aerial Way 752 does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Aerial Way 752 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 Aerial Way 752 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus