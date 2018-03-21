752 Aerial Way 752

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

New Townhome Great SWIFT development - Property Id: 228920



The Swift community located just off United Ave is nested between Grant Park and Ormwood. This home is just one year old and is contemporary design. Marble extensive countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank wood flooring, all subway tiled contemporary baths make this your move in ready perfect space. First floor office/ bedroom with full bath and tandem two car garage, second floor open design 1/2 bath, dining area, kitchen and living room with exterior porch, third floor is master en-suite with amazing closet spaces and guest bedroom with two closets and lovely bath. Laundry room is in between the two off hall. This community has beautiful landscape a pavilion for gatherings of neighbors and pet friendly park! Come see it! Call 706-799-4126 serious credit worthy tenants only ... no realtors please

