Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:05 AM

750 Winton Way

750 Winton Way · No Longer Available
Location

750 Winton Way, Atlanta, GA 30316
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Incredible opportunity to lease the beautiful Swift model...End unit & the largest floor plan in the community! Located just steps from the Southside Beltline Trail, where you can walk to the popular Beacon Atlanta, Eventide Brewery, Grant Park & Zoo. The amenities area located in the center of the community features an open air covered pavilion, fire pit, water feature, BBQ grills, & HUGE green space. All 4 bathrooms, the kitchen, and the laundry room have been fully upgraded. L3 hardwoods throughout, surround sound and speaker system, oversized kitchen island, custom light fixtures, brick and wood accent walls throughout, and much more! Come enjoy all Grant Park has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Winton Way have any available units?
750 Winton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Winton Way have?
Some of 750 Winton Way's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Winton Way currently offering any rent specials?
750 Winton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Winton Way pet-friendly?
No, 750 Winton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 750 Winton Way offer parking?
Yes, 750 Winton Way offers parking.
Does 750 Winton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Winton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Winton Way have a pool?
No, 750 Winton Way does not have a pool.
Does 750 Winton Way have accessible units?
No, 750 Winton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Winton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Winton Way does not have units with dishwashers.

