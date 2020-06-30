750 Winton Way

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Incredible opportunity to lease the beautiful Swift model...End unit & the largest floor plan in the community! Located just steps from the Southside Beltline Trail, where you can walk to the popular Beacon Atlanta, Eventide Brewery, Grant Park & Zoo. The amenities area located in the center of the community features an open air covered pavilion, fire pit, water feature, BBQ grills, & HUGE green space. All 4 bathrooms, the kitchen, and the laundry room have been fully upgraded. L3 hardwoods throughout, surround sound and speaker system, oversized kitchen island, custom light fixtures, brick and wood accent walls throughout, and much more! Come enjoy all Grant Park has to offer!