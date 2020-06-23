75 Inman Circle

Amenities
Fully furnished executive home! Premier location on one of Ansley Park's most desirable streets! Walk to Peachtree Street, Beltline, Piedmont Park, Winn Park, High Museum, Symphony and numerous restaurants & entertainment. Home lives like a stylish New York City brownstone. High ceilings, dark hardwoods & lots of light. Luxurious master bedroom with fireplace, skyline view & recently updated bathroom. One car carport. Owner will consider short or long-term leases. $7700/mo is for 12+ mo/ leases. Price will be 8500/mo for short-term rentals. This location cannot be beat!