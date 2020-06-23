All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 75 Inman Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
75 Inman Circle
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:57 AM

75 Inman Circle

75 Inman Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

75 Inman Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fully furnished executive home! Premier location on one of Ansley Park's most desirable streets! Walk to Peachtree Street, Beltline, Piedmont Park, Winn Park, High Museum, Symphony and numerous restaurants & entertainment. Home lives like a stylish New York City brownstone. High ceilings, dark hardwoods & lots of light. Luxurious master bedroom with fireplace, skyline view & recently updated bathroom. One car carport. Owner will consider short or long-term leases. $7700/mo is for 12+ mo/ leases. Price will be 8500/mo for short-term rentals. This location cannot be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Inman Circle have any available units?
75 Inman Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Inman Circle have?
Some of 75 Inman Circle's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Inman Circle currently offering any rent specials?
75 Inman Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Inman Circle pet-friendly?
No, 75 Inman Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 75 Inman Circle offer parking?
Yes, 75 Inman Circle offers parking.
Does 75 Inman Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Inman Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Inman Circle have a pool?
No, 75 Inman Circle does not have a pool.
Does 75 Inman Circle have accessible units?
No, 75 Inman Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Inman Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Inman Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus