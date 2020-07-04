738 Celeste Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Beautiful townhome in the Villages of Cascade. This townhome is beautiful and needs your finishing touches with your choice of carpet. A lower level bedroom which can be turned into a workout room or private getaway. Private deck overlooking private wooded area which is great for entertaining. A must see to believe.