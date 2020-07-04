Beautiful townhome in the Villages of Cascade. This townhome is beautiful and needs your finishing touches with your choice of carpet. A lower level bedroom which can be turned into a workout room or private getaway. Private deck overlooking private wooded area which is great for entertaining. A must see to believe.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 738 Celeste Ln have?
Some of 738 Celeste Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
