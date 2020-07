Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

MEET OLD WORLD CHARM IN THIS STONE HOME THAT IS MINUTES AWAY FROM TANYARD CREEK PARK, NUMEROUS RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING, DEFINITE IN-TOWN LIVING, THIS HOME BOASTS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A BEAUTIFUL STONE FIREPLACE, THE FAMILY ROOM IS HUGE WITH A GRANITE BAR THAT LEADS INTO THE HUGE MASTER BEDROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS, PRIVATE BACKYARD AND WASHER & DRYER REMAIN WITH RENTAL. SECOND FLOOR COULD BE TEEN SUITE OR IN-LAW SUITE.