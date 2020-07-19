All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
720 Maynard Ter SE
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:45 AM

720 Maynard Ter SE

720 Maynard Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

720 Maynard Terrace, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
720 Maynard Terrace SE
Atlanta, GA 30316

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1

SPECIAL! Move in TODAY and receive $375 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!

This beautifully renovated home is in a well established, well maintained neighborhood and has easy access to I-20. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout. Great backyard. Large living room, formal dining room, and kitchen with exit to the side porch. Bedrooms are generous with wide closets and modern ceiling fans. Echo thermostat for easy programming that helps lower utility costs! Close to Brownwood Park Recreation Center and all that East Atlanta offers, including great eateries like: Marrakech Express, WE Suki Suki, The Glenwood, Gaja Korean Bar, So Ba Vietnamese Restaurant, Argosy, Little Azio and Flatiron Bar and Restaurant!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: DeKalb County
Gas: Gas South, Scana
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Maynard Ter SE have any available units?
720 Maynard Ter SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Maynard Ter SE have?
Some of 720 Maynard Ter SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Maynard Ter SE currently offering any rent specials?
720 Maynard Ter SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Maynard Ter SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Maynard Ter SE is pet friendly.
Does 720 Maynard Ter SE offer parking?
No, 720 Maynard Ter SE does not offer parking.
Does 720 Maynard Ter SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Maynard Ter SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Maynard Ter SE have a pool?
No, 720 Maynard Ter SE does not have a pool.
Does 720 Maynard Ter SE have accessible units?
No, 720 Maynard Ter SE does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Maynard Ter SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Maynard Ter SE has units with dishwashers.
