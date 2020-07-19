720 Maynard Ter SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

720 Maynard Terrace SE

Atlanta, GA 30316



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1



This beautifully renovated home is in a well established, well maintained neighborhood and has easy access to I-20. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout. Great backyard. Large living room, formal dining room, and kitchen with exit to the side porch. Bedrooms are generous with wide closets and modern ceiling fans. Echo thermostat for easy programming that helps lower utility costs! Close to Brownwood Park Recreation Center and all that East Atlanta offers, including great eateries like: Marrakech Express, WE Suki Suki, The Glenwood, Gaja Korean Bar, So Ba Vietnamese Restaurant, Argosy, Little Azio and Flatiron Bar and Restaurant!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: DeKalb County

Gas: Gas South, Scana

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.