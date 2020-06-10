715 Wildwood Pl NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters range

Gorgeous Morningside Home! - Originally built in 1940, this stunning home has an abundance of warmth and character. The front door opens to the spacious living room and sun porch. The first floor features beautiful hardwoods, with the sun porch featuring beautiful tile. The dining room features beautiful detail, including a transom from the living room, and opens to the kitchen and screened-in porch. An abundance of cupboard & counter space can be found in kitchen, w/dark granite counters & a gas range. Bedrooms are split between lower & upper level, with your choice of master on main or upstairs.



