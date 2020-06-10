All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 715 Wildwood Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
715 Wildwood Pl NE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:30 AM

715 Wildwood Pl NE

715 Wildwood Place Northeast · (770) 632-8526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Morningside - Lenox Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

715 Wildwood Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Morningside - Lenox Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 715 Wildwood Pl NE · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Morningside Home! - Originally built in 1940, this stunning home has an abundance of warmth and character. The front door opens to the spacious living room and sun porch. The first floor features beautiful hardwoods, with the sun porch featuring beautiful tile. The dining room features beautiful detail, including a transom from the living room, and opens to the kitchen and screened-in porch. An abundance of cupboard & counter space can be found in kitchen, w/dark granite counters & a gas range. Bedrooms are split between lower & upper level, with your choice of master on main or upstairs.

(RLNE4953386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Wildwood Pl NE have any available units?
715 Wildwood Pl NE has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 715 Wildwood Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
715 Wildwood Pl NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Wildwood Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 715 Wildwood Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 715 Wildwood Pl NE offer parking?
No, 715 Wildwood Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 715 Wildwood Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Wildwood Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Wildwood Pl NE have a pool?
No, 715 Wildwood Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 715 Wildwood Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 715 Wildwood Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Wildwood Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Wildwood Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Wildwood Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Wildwood Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 715 Wildwood Pl NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity