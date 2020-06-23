685 E Paces Ferry Road NE

Amenities

Charming renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath home in popular Peachtree Park subdivision in prime Buckhead location. Large family room with a fireplace and doors leading to a screened in porch area. Dining room with french doors leading to a patio area. Large renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and breakfast area with a bay window & french door leading to fantastic fenced backyard. Master bedroom with renovated bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms with full bath. Large fenced in backyard with a large deck area. Hardwood floors throughout.Unfinished basement.