All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
685 E Paces Ferry Road NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

685 E Paces Ferry Road NE

685 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

685 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath home in popular Peachtree Park subdivision in prime Buckhead location. Large family room with a fireplace and doors leading to a screened in porch area. Dining room with french doors leading to a patio area. Large renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and breakfast area with a bay window & french door leading to fantastic fenced backyard. Master bedroom with renovated bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms with full bath. Large fenced in backyard with a large deck area. Hardwood floors throughout.Unfinished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE have any available units?
685 E Paces Ferry Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE have?
Some of 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
685 E Paces Ferry Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE does offer parking.
Does 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE have a pool?
No, 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE have accessible units?
No, 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 685 E Paces Ferry Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus