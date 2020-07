685 Bonaventure Ave Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*BELT LINE LIVING!* A MUST SEE TOWNHOME!! RARE 2 CAR GARAGE OPPORTUNITY. IMMACULATE CONDITION, NEW CUSTOM PAINT THROUGHOUT, UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, HARDWOOD FLOORS & MANY MORE UPGRADES. SPACIOUS MASTER INCLUDES 2 LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS AND JULIET BALCONY ALONG WITH JACUZZI TUB & SEP SHOWER. NEW CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS. RESIDENTS WILL HAVE PRIVATE ACCESS TO CLERMONT HOTEL ROOFTOP **GATED COMMUNITY** WALKING DISTANCE TO POPULAR ATLANTA BELTLINE & FREEDOM PARK TRAILS. QUICK ACCESS TO I-85. **NOT ALL PETS ACCEPTED**