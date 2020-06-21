All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

675 Holderness Street Southwest

675 Holderness Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

675 Holderness Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.(NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)

Atlanta Living In The West End, In This Beautiful Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Bungalow With Covered Front Porch!!Freshly Painted Throughout, Hardwood Floors, Lots Of Other Details As Well. Lovely Kitchen with Appliances, Large Dining Area And Separate Living Room. Master On Main With 2 Other Bedrooms And 2 Baths.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County: Fulton;
Subdivision: West End;
Sq Footage: 1628;
Yr Built: 1929;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: M.A.Jones ;
Middle: Brown;
High: Fulton- Other;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1929

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1166
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Holderness Street Southwest have any available units?
675 Holderness Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 675 Holderness Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
675 Holderness Street Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Holderness Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 675 Holderness Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 675 Holderness Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 675 Holderness Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 675 Holderness Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 Holderness Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Holderness Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 675 Holderness Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 675 Holderness Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 675 Holderness Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Holderness Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 Holderness Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Holderness Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 Holderness Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
