Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW

669 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest · (678) 929-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

669 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Kingswood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW · Avail. Jul 1

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW Available 07/01/20 Buckhead Estate with Pool - COMING SOON! House will be available first week of July. Sophisticated home on one of Atlanta's premiere streets sited beautifully on 1.3 acre private lot. Gourmet kitchen with top appliances, two islands, open to family room with fireplace. This home offers wonderful entertaining options both inside and out. Owners suite on main. Handsome study, second bed/bath, living rm, dining room, breakfast rm and more complete the main level. Luxury finishes in lower level allow for use of the entire home for entertaining. Dining, full kitchen, family rm, media rm & two spacious bedroom suites with access to the stunning backyard, pool and spa. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. House still occupied, please respect our tenants privacy. Showings by appointment only, please call or text 404-428-8884.

(RLNE4040221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW have any available units?
669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW have?
Some of 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW offer parking?
No, 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW does not offer parking.
Does 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW have a pool?
Yes, 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW has a pool.
Does 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
