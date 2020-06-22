Amenities

669 W. Paces Ferry Rd NW Available 07/01/20 Buckhead Estate with Pool - COMING SOON! House will be available first week of July. Sophisticated home on one of Atlanta's premiere streets sited beautifully on 1.3 acre private lot. Gourmet kitchen with top appliances, two islands, open to family room with fireplace. This home offers wonderful entertaining options both inside and out. Owners suite on main. Handsome study, second bed/bath, living rm, dining room, breakfast rm and more complete the main level. Luxury finishes in lower level allow for use of the entire home for entertaining. Dining, full kitchen, family rm, media rm & two spacious bedroom suites with access to the stunning backyard, pool and spa. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. House still occupied, please respect our tenants privacy. Showings by appointment only, please call or text 404-428-8884.



