Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

633 Willard Ave SW

633 Willard Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

633 Willard Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
633 Willard Ave Atlanta Georgia 30310

This home does not accept housing vouchers.

Move In Now

Enter home with a covered front porch. Spacious Living-room that leads into dining area. From Dining area enter into kitchen with all black appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

Home features 2 full bathrooms and 3 spacious bedrooms.

Back of home has parking as well as on street parking. Easy access to catch the Marta.

Schools:
Conley Hills Elementary
Brown Middle
Booker T Washington High

Built 1930 approx sq ft 1330

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Willard Ave SW have any available units?
633 Willard Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 633 Willard Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
633 Willard Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Willard Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 633 Willard Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 633 Willard Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 633 Willard Ave SW offers parking.
Does 633 Willard Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 Willard Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Willard Ave SW have a pool?
No, 633 Willard Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 633 Willard Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 633 Willard Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Willard Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 Willard Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 633 Willard Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 Willard Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
