633 Willard Ave SW

patio / balcony parking

633 Willard Ave Atlanta Georgia 30310



This home does not accept housing vouchers.



Enter home with a covered front porch. Spacious Living-room that leads into dining area. From Dining area enter into kitchen with all black appliances and plenty of cabinet space.



Home features 2 full bathrooms and 3 spacious bedrooms.



Back of home has parking as well as on street parking. Easy access to catch the Marta.



Conley Hills Elementary

Brown Middle

Booker T Washington High



Built 1930 approx sq ft 1330