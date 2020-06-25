All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East

605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3/3 home is located near Inman Park, Midtown, Little 5 Points, Emory and Buckhead. Loaded with upgrades and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has marble counter tops, pendent lighting, stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Eat-in kitchen overlooks large, private deck. Living room is open & bright with recessed lighting. Large master with gorgeous en suite bathroom with his/her sinks, soaking tub and freestanding shower. Additional bedrooms are spacious with upgraded, full bathrooms. Come make this your home! Relax on the covered front porch with some coffee or watch the kids play out back in the fenced in yard. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour. No pets preferred but please inquire. Three year lease term preferred. Broker co-op protected, inquire. *This home is not currently approved to accept housing vouchers.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East have any available units?
605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East have?
Some of 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East pet-friendly?
No, 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East offer parking?
No, 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East does not offer parking.
Does 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East have a pool?
No, 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East does not have a pool.
Does 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.
