605 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue North East

Amenities

This beautiful 3/3 home is located near Inman Park, Midtown, Little 5 Points, Emory and Buckhead. Loaded with upgrades and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has marble counter tops, pendent lighting, stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Eat-in kitchen overlooks large, private deck. Living room is open & bright with recessed lighting. Large master with gorgeous en suite bathroom with his/her sinks, soaking tub and freestanding shower. Additional bedrooms are spacious with upgraded, full bathrooms. Come make this your home! Relax on the covered front porch with some coffee or watch the kids play out back in the fenced in yard. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour. No pets preferred but please inquire. Three year lease term preferred. Broker co-op protected, inquire. *This home is not currently approved to accept housing vouchers.*