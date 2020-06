Amenities

Executive historical home for lease in Peachtree Park. Incredible location, walking distance to Buckhead, restaurants, Marta, shopping and more! 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, office/study, separate dining room, and finished basement with extra storage. Natural light fills open kitchen and family room. Outdoor courtyard perfect for al fresco dining with fireplace. Tranquil garden path leads to additional outdoor seating areas. One car garage with additional parking in driveway and on street.