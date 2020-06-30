All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:33 AM

582 Broadview Place

582 Broadview Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

582 Broadview Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
new construction
Located Walkable Lindbergh/Buckhead neighborhood with endless amenities and future Belt Line Connection near by. Walk to MARTA, Restaurants & Shopping Centers. New Construction--Tri Level SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE, 1st level has finished bedroom with 9" ceiling and front door access, ideal for guests. Main Floor has 12" Ceiling with Oversized Windows for Maximum Exposure, Open Kitchen with Quarts Island Views Great Room, Secluded Owner's Retreat on Entire third floor with Office/Media Room, No Carpet area in Entire House.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 582 Broadview Place have any available units?
582 Broadview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 582 Broadview Place have?
Some of 582 Broadview Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 582 Broadview Place currently offering any rent specials?
582 Broadview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 582 Broadview Place pet-friendly?
No, 582 Broadview Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 582 Broadview Place offer parking?
Yes, 582 Broadview Place offers parking.
Does 582 Broadview Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 582 Broadview Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 582 Broadview Place have a pool?
No, 582 Broadview Place does not have a pool.
Does 582 Broadview Place have accessible units?
No, 582 Broadview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 582 Broadview Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 582 Broadview Place has units with dishwashers.

