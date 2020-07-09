543 St Johns Ave

Amenities
MOVE-IN READY HOME near Marta, Shopping, minutes from Hartsfield International Airport & Downtown Atlanta! Entertainer Open Floorplan! Kitchen boasts GRANITE counter tops, RECESSED lighting, STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, and Custom backsplash! GLEAMING hardwood floors on main level! Owners suite bath boasts custom tiled flooring and tiled area around the tub. No pets, No Smoking, no housing vouchers, no previous evictions accepted. Household income must be 3 times the amount of the rent. The home can be rented fully furnished @ $1,750 per month.