543 St Johns Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN READY HOME near Marta, Shopping, minutes from Hartsfield International Airport & Downtown Atlanta! Entertainer Open Floorplan! Kitchen boasts GRANITE counter tops, RECESSED lighting, STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, and Custom backsplash! GLEAMING hardwood floors on main level! Owners suite bath boasts custom tiled flooring and tiled area around the tub. No pets, No Smoking, no housing vouchers, no previous evictions accepted. Household income must be 3 times the amount of the rent. The home can be rented fully furnished @ $1,750 per month.