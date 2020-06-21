Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

Beautiful new construction townhome in gated community!. Featuring 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, a loft and 2-car garage. Open floor-plan with gourmet kitchen and large island. Oversized bathroom with walk-in closet, double vanity sink with tub/shower. Monticello Park is close to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and The Porsche Experience of Atlanta. Minutes from downtown Atlanta and easy access to the expressway.

Monticello Park is a new townhome community from Waters Edge Group featuring 3 Bedrooms plus loft floorplans, 2 car garage, main level entrance, and much more! Located just 10 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport!



Gated

Swim and Tennis

Playground



For Property Showing, Please request a schedule on the link below:



https://calendly.com/contact-rinopropertymanagement/property-showing-519-jefferson-chase-circle