Amenities
Beautiful new construction townhome in gated community!. Featuring 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, a loft and 2-car garage. Open floor-plan with gourmet kitchen and large island. Oversized bathroom with walk-in closet, double vanity sink with tub/shower. Monticello Park is close to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and The Porsche Experience of Atlanta. Minutes from downtown Atlanta and easy access to the expressway.
Monticello Park is a new townhome community from Waters Edge Group featuring 3 Bedrooms plus loft floorplans, 2 car garage, main level entrance, and much more! Located just 10 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport!
Gated
Swim and Tennis
Playground
For Property Showing, Please request a schedule on the link below:
https://calendly.com/contact-rinopropertymanagement/property-showing-519-jefferson-chase-circle