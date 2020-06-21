All apartments in Atlanta
519 Jefferson Chase Circle
519 Jefferson Chase Circle

519 Jefferson Chase Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

519 Jefferson Chase Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
Beautiful new construction townhome in gated community!. Featuring 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, a loft and 2-car garage. Open floor-plan with gourmet kitchen and large island. Oversized bathroom with walk-in closet, double vanity sink with tub/shower. Monticello Park is close to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and The Porsche Experience of Atlanta. Minutes from downtown Atlanta and easy access to the expressway.
Monticello Park is a new townhome community from Waters Edge Group featuring 3 Bedrooms plus loft floorplans, 2 car garage, main level entrance, and much more! Located just 10 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport!

Gated
Swim and Tennis
Playground

For Property Showing, Please request a schedule on the link below:

https://calendly.com/contact-rinopropertymanagement/property-showing-519-jefferson-chase-circle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Jefferson Chase Circle have any available units?
519 Jefferson Chase Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 Jefferson Chase Circle have?
Some of 519 Jefferson Chase Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Jefferson Chase Circle currently offering any rent specials?
519 Jefferson Chase Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Jefferson Chase Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 Jefferson Chase Circle is pet friendly.
Does 519 Jefferson Chase Circle offer parking?
Yes, 519 Jefferson Chase Circle does offer parking.
Does 519 Jefferson Chase Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Jefferson Chase Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Jefferson Chase Circle have a pool?
Yes, 519 Jefferson Chase Circle has a pool.
Does 519 Jefferson Chase Circle have accessible units?
No, 519 Jefferson Chase Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Jefferson Chase Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Jefferson Chase Circle has units with dishwashers.
