Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:45 PM

511 Reed Street Southeast

511 Reed Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

511 Reed Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Walk or bike to The Beltline, Grant Park attractions, Shops & Restaurants. Convenient to Georgia State, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Downtown Atlanta, & Hartsfield International Airport! This lovely townhome offers exciting architecture in the living and dining area with the corner fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors, soaring ceiling, huge windows and dramatic staircase. The kitchen is well-equipped and offers a breakfast area, which is in addition to the formal dining room. Upstairs features two bedrooms and two full baths - one is clearly a master featuring a view to the downstairs, a master bath with separate tub and shower and double vanity, and a corridor connecting the bedroom and bathroom with two ample closets. The second bedroom is down the hall. The laundry room is upstairs and a washer and dryer are provided for your convenience. The one car garage with auto opener is a precious asset in the city. The patio is in a gated portion of the complex. No Section 8. No pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Reed Street Southeast have any available units?
511 Reed Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Reed Street Southeast have?
Some of 511 Reed Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Reed Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
511 Reed Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Reed Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 511 Reed Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 511 Reed Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 511 Reed Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 511 Reed Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Reed Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Reed Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 511 Reed Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 511 Reed Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 511 Reed Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Reed Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Reed Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

