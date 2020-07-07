511 Reed Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Walk or bike to The Beltline, Grant Park attractions, Shops & Restaurants. Convenient to Georgia State, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Downtown Atlanta, & Hartsfield International Airport! This lovely townhome offers exciting architecture in the living and dining area with the corner fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors, soaring ceiling, huge windows and dramatic staircase. The kitchen is well-equipped and offers a breakfast area, which is in addition to the formal dining room. Upstairs features two bedrooms and two full baths - one is clearly a master featuring a view to the downstairs, a master bath with separate tub and shower and double vanity, and a corridor connecting the bedroom and bathroom with two ample closets. The second bedroom is down the hall. The laundry room is upstairs and a washer and dryer are provided for your convenience. The one car garage with auto opener is a precious asset in the city. The patio is in a gated portion of the complex. No Section 8. No pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.