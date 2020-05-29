510 Connally Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking yoga

3bd/2ba Home in Grant Park w/ Large Fenced In Backyard! - Just a couple blocks from Historic Grant Park, this 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta. While this neighborhood allows for easy access to I-75/85 and I-20, walkability continues to be one of its best features, providing such options as Zoo Atlanta, The Beacon Shops, Eventide Brewery, the Atlanta BeltLine, the Larkin on Memorial, Glenwood Park Shopping Village, Rias Bluebird Cafe, Six Feet Under, Grant Central Pizza, and Highland Yoga.



With its beautiful hardwoods and subway tile, this renovated home maintains its 1920s charm while also furnished with modern upgrades such as stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, a Nest Learning Thermostat, and energy efficient windows. In addition, this home features 12x12 tile in the kitchen, upgraded faucets throughout, a large fenced in backyard with a wrap-around deck, off-street parking, blown insulation with additional storage in the attic, and an impeccably manicured front yard.



Schools:

Parkside Elementary

Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle

Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School / ANCS, K-8

Wesley International Academy (Charter), K-8

Maynard Jackson High School



For more information, please contact:



Luke Shirah

The Highland Residential Group, LLC

770.853.1143

Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com



(RLNE4076613)