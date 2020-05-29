All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 510 Connally Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
510 Connally Street SE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

510 Connally Street SE

510 Connally Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

510 Connally Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
yoga
3bd/2ba Home in Grant Park w/ Large Fenced In Backyard! - Just a couple blocks from Historic Grant Park, this 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta. While this neighborhood allows for easy access to I-75/85 and I-20, walkability continues to be one of its best features, providing such options as Zoo Atlanta, The Beacon Shops, Eventide Brewery, the Atlanta BeltLine, the Larkin on Memorial, Glenwood Park Shopping Village, Rias Bluebird Cafe, Six Feet Under, Grant Central Pizza, and Highland Yoga.

With its beautiful hardwoods and subway tile, this renovated home maintains its 1920s charm while also furnished with modern upgrades such as stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, a Nest Learning Thermostat, and energy efficient windows. In addition, this home features 12x12 tile in the kitchen, upgraded faucets throughout, a large fenced in backyard with a wrap-around deck, off-street parking, blown insulation with additional storage in the attic, and an impeccably manicured front yard.

Schools:
Parkside Elementary
Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle
Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School / ANCS, K-8
Wesley International Academy (Charter), K-8
Maynard Jackson High School

For more information, please contact:

Luke Shirah
The Highland Residential Group, LLC
770.853.1143
Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com

(RLNE4076613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Connally Street SE have any available units?
510 Connally Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Connally Street SE have?
Some of 510 Connally Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Connally Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
510 Connally Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Connally Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Connally Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 510 Connally Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 510 Connally Street SE offers parking.
Does 510 Connally Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Connally Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Connally Street SE have a pool?
No, 510 Connally Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 510 Connally Street SE have accessible units?
No, 510 Connally Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Connally Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Connally Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sutton
2965 Peachtree Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus