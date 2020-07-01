All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

502 Fraser

502 Fraser St SE · No Longer Available
Location

502 Fraser St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Lovely townhouse in great location! This 2Br/2.5BA unit has hdwd floors throughout, a cute kitchen w/ a cozy eat-in area; separate dining area if you like to entertain & a spacious light-filled great room w/ a fireplace for cool evenings. The vaulted ceilings give the unit an open spacious feel. Upstairs there's a large master suite that overlooks great room. Master bath has a double vanity, separate shower & garden tub. Secondary bed and bath are spacious. 1 car garage; and a patio for outdoor entertaining. No pets. Within walking distance to restaurants, Grant Park, & downtown!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Fraser have any available units?
502 Fraser doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Fraser have?
Some of 502 Fraser's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Fraser currently offering any rent specials?
502 Fraser is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Fraser pet-friendly?
No, 502 Fraser is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 502 Fraser offer parking?
Yes, 502 Fraser offers parking.
Does 502 Fraser have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Fraser does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Fraser have a pool?
No, 502 Fraser does not have a pool.
Does 502 Fraser have accessible units?
No, 502 Fraser does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Fraser have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Fraser has units with dishwashers.

