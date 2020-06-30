All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

501 Defoors Lndg NW

501 Defoor Landing Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

501 Defoor Landing Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Underwood Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious townhome with Wall to wall carpet, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen, fireplace, fenced-in yard perfect for relaxing and entertaining! Gated community with pool!

Property Address: 501 Defoors Lndg NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5328805)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Defoors Lndg NW have any available units?
501 Defoors Lndg NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Defoors Lndg NW have?
Some of 501 Defoors Lndg NW's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Defoors Lndg NW currently offering any rent specials?
501 Defoors Lndg NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Defoors Lndg NW pet-friendly?
No, 501 Defoors Lndg NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 501 Defoors Lndg NW offer parking?
No, 501 Defoors Lndg NW does not offer parking.
Does 501 Defoors Lndg NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Defoors Lndg NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Defoors Lndg NW have a pool?
Yes, 501 Defoors Lndg NW has a pool.
Does 501 Defoors Lndg NW have accessible units?
No, 501 Defoors Lndg NW does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Defoors Lndg NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Defoors Lndg NW has units with dishwashers.

